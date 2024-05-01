Trump allowed to attend son Barron's high school graduation by hush money trial judge

New York, New York - In a surprise move, the judge overseeing Donald Trump 's hush money trial granted his demand to attend youngest son Barron Trump's upcoming high school graduation.

The judge overseeing Donald Trump's (r.) hush money trial ruled the former president could attend son Barron Trump's (l.) upcoming high school graduation after all. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

On Tuesday, Trump appeared in court for day 9 of the trial, where he is facing 34 felony charges for allegedly falsifying business records in an effort to hide "hush money" payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels after an alleged affair between the two.

As grueling as the trial is for him, Trump did manage to score a big win when Judge Juan Merchan announced Trump would be allowed to attend his son's graduation ceremony since the court would not be in session that day.

"I don't think the May 17 date is a problem," Judge Merchan said.

Trump is required by law to attend every day of the trial, which is expected to last at least six weeks.

This latest ruling comes after the former president accused the judge of barring him from attending the graduation.

According to The New York Times, Barron Trump, who turned 18 on March 20, attends a private school near the Trump family's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.