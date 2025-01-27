Trump ally Lindsey Graham takes surprising stance on Jan. 6 pardons: "I don't like this"

Washington DC - Longtime MAGA ally and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham recently criticized President Donald Trump 's decision to pardon nearly all the January 6 Capitol rioters, including those that assaulted police officers .

Senator Lindsey Graham (l.), a well-known MAGA Republican, recently criticized President Donald Trump's (r.) decision to issue sweeping pardons for Capitol rioters. © Collage: Allison ROBBERT & Mandel NGAN / AFP

On Sunday, Graham sat down for an interview with the NBC News show Meet the Press, during which he was asked if he believed Trump was wrong to pardon over 1,500 rioters, many of which were accused of inciting violence and injuring officers.

Graham began by loosely defending Trump, suggesting the president has the "legal authority" to do what he did, but admitted, "I fear he will get more violence."

"Pardoning the people that went into the Capitol and beat up a police officer violently, I think, was a mistake because it seems to suggest that's an ok thing to do," Graham argued.

Despite the criticism, Graham went on to argue "there has never been a better supporter of law enforcement" than Trump.

That same day, he also did an interview on the CNN show State of the Union, and when asked for his thoughts on the pardons, he said, "I don't like this," but insisted that he is "all in" for Trump anyway.