Trump ally Mike Lindell ordered to pay millions after losing bet over stolen election claims

Saint Paul, Minnesota - My Pillow CEO and Donald Trump sycophant Mike Lindell must pay up millions of dollars after he lost a bet regarding his false claims that the 2020 president election was stolen.

According to the Associated Press, a federal judge decided on Wednesday to uphold a previous court's ruling that Lindell must pay software engineer Robert Zeidman the $5 million he was promised.

Back in August 2021, Lindell launched his "Prove Mike Wrong Challenge," where he boldly offered a reward of $5 million to anyone who could prove the data he released to back up his claims that China helped steal the election from Trump were invalid.

Zeidman rose to the occasion, submitting a 15-page, detailed report that argued the data didn't contain "any information related to the November 2020 election."

After a panel of judges refused to crown him the winner, Zeidman filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against the businessman's company, Lindell Management LLC, and last April, a panel of arbitrators unanimously ruled that Zeidman had satisfied the rules of the contest.

Taking a page out of Trump's playbook, Lindell, who is also facing defamation lawsuits from Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic for his lies, has vowed to continue fighting, no matter what.

"Of course we're going to appeal it," he said. "This guy doesn't have a dime coming."