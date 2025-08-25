Trump awkwardly hides makeup mishap in bizarre Oval Office moment

Washington DC - President Donald Trump awkwardly hid his hand from the cameras during a bizarre press conference in the Oval Office after it became clear that makeup was smeared all over it.

President Donald Trump awkwardly tried to hide his hand from the cameras during a bizarre Oval Office appearance. © AFP/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump noticeably avoided showing the cameras the back of his hand while he ranted and raved about his Oval Office decorating and other presidential matters.

"You see the way this is looking," Trump said on Friday, before moving the palm of his left hand over the back of his right.

"There's nothing like gold, and there is nothing like solid gold, and this beautiful office needed it."

Earlier in the day, Trump had made trips to visit National Guard troops in Washington DC, checked out the Kennedy Center, and visited the People's House museum.

It was at the People's House that he was pictured with the back of his hand, which was smeared with some kind of makeup, in full view of the cameras.

It's unclear what the concealer was meant to be concealing, but it could have something to do with his chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), which was announced in July after symptoms were spotted by reporters.

CVI is caused when blood pools in the veins and struggles to be sent back to the heart. As a result, pressure builds up and causes symptoms such as swelling, bruising, and ulcers. It is this bruising that Trump is likely concealing.