Trump and GOP try to evade Senate rules for budget proposal with "magic math" accounting trick

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans are going all out to get a new budget aimed at taking his agenda to the next level passed.

President Donald Trump (r.) and Senate Majority Leader John Thune are attempting to push their new budget proposal through without parliamentarian approval. © Collage: Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / UPI Photo

According to NBC News, Trump hosted a group of GOP senators at the White House to discuss the plan, during which he told them their effort has his "complete and total support."

After the meeting, Trump told the press the senators were "a nice group of people," but added: "I won't like them so much if they don't get this bill done."

On Wednesday, Senate Republicans released the proposal, which included $1.5 trillion in new tax cuts, adding on to cuts Trump made in 2017, and a $5 trillion debt limit increase.

It also requested a $150 billion increase to military spending and $175 billion more for Trump's mass deportation program.

Senators are reportedly attempting to use a tactic called "current policy baseline." Senator Lindsey Graham, chair of the Budget Committee, would essentially write off the cost of extending the 2017 tax cuts, instead of having the senate parliamentarian review and approve it.

In a statement shared on X, Senate Majority Leader John Thune said the resolution will invest in border security, defense, and energy, and "demonstrates a commitment to reducing the size and scope of the federal government."

"It's time for the Senate to move forward with this budget resolution to further advance our shared Republican agenda in Congress," Thune added.