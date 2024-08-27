Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reveals his new role on Trump's campaign team

Woodstock, Maine - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently dropped out of the 2024 presidential race to help Donald Trump with his campaign, but what exactly will he be doing as the newest MAGA recruit?

In a recent interview, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (r.) revealed what he will be doing now that he has joined Donald Trump's (l.) campaign for re-election. © Rebecca Noble / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, RFK Jr. sat down for an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, in which he revealed what he has been tasked with doing while working with Trump.

"I’ve been asked to go on to the transition team, you know, to help pick the people who will be running the government, and I’m looking forward to that," Kennedy explained.

Kennedy dropped out and endorsed Trump last Friday, then joined the former president on stage at a rally in Arizona later that evening.

Their union came after Kennedy approached Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris, requesting a job on their team in exchange for his endorsement.

Harris' campaign reportedly ignored his efforts, but Trump, who has been struggling since Harris joined the race, appeared more open to speaking with Kennedy.

According to Axios, Kennedy will be joining Trump's two eldest sons – Don Jr. and Eric – and two campaign mega-donors on the transition team.