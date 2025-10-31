Trump and Melania greet their mini doppelgängers at White House Halloween party

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump handed out candy and greeted hundreds of trick-or-treaters at the White House, including one pair who dressed up as the first couple.

President Donald Trump (l.) and First Lady Melania Trump met with their doppelgängers while handing out candy to trick-or-treaters at the White House. © AFP/Jim Watson

Upon returning from his week-long journey through Asia, Trump joined Melania at the White House to hand out a range of chocolates and other sweets to hundreds of children on Thursday night.

The White House was lavishly done up for Halloween, sporting an extraordinary number of carved pumpkins, fall leaves, and all sorts of other festive decorations.

Trump emerged from the South Portico of the White House as the US Air Force Strolling Strings played Michael Jackson's Thriller, and a collection of people gathered outside.

Hundreds of children, as well as families from the military, law enforcement, and even foster and adoptive care, lined up to meet with Trump and Melania and receive their traditional sugar boost.

Most of the children had donned a selection of extravagant and humorous Halloween costumes, including one child who dressed up as a person sitting on a toilet.

In a particularly humorous moment, a kid turned up wearing a marshmallow costume. Looking uncertain about how to respond, Trump carefully placed the child's candy on their head.

Both Melania and Trump were particularly taken with two children who turned up cosplaying as the first couple, with another child pretending to be a Secret Service agent.