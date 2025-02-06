Trump announces launch of new task force to tackle supposed "anti-Christian bias"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump announced Thursday the creation of a task force to "eradicate anti-Christian bias" in government, intensifying a right-wing crackdown since returning to power.

US President Donald Trump announced a new task force aimed at ending the so-called "persecution" of Christians in the US. © REUTERS

The Republican said he was putting new Attorney General Pam Bondi at the head of the force to end so-called "persecution" of the majority religion of the US.

Trump said its mission would be to "immediately halt all forms of anti-Christian targeting and discrimination" in the Department of Justice, the Internal Revenue Service, the FBI, and other government agencies.

He also said it would prosecute "anti-Christian violence and vandalism in our society."

"We will protect Christians in our schools, in our military and our government, in our workplaces, hospitals and in our public squares," Trump told a national prayer breakfast at a Washington hotel.

He also announced the creation of a "White House faith office" led by his spiritual advisor, the televangelist Paula White.

The announcements came amid a wider purge of the federal government. The 78-year-old has unveiled a slew of orders backing a far-right agenda, including several targeting diversity programs and transgender people.

Despite a criminal conviction for hush money payments in a porn star scandal and sexual assault allegations, Trump has long made himself a champion of right-wing and fundamentalist Christians.

His cabinet contains several members with links to Christian extremists, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Trump claims to have become more religious so after surviving an assassination attempt at an election rally in June 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.