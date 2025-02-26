Trump announces new transparency measures for healthcare pricing

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order requiring healthcare providers to be more transparent in how their services and products are priced and charged.

President Donald Trump signed a new executive order to introduce more transparency in healthcare pricing. © AFP/Alex Wong/Getty Images

Following on from a largely ineffective push for medical price transparency in his first administration, Trump signed an executive order that takes a more aggressive approach.

During his first term, Trump required hospitals to publish prices for certain common services. Another policy saw insurance companies have to publish a list of prices for services that had been negotiated with health care providers.

In his latest executive order, Trump said that, "progress on price transparency at the Federal level has stalled since the end of my first term," and took aim at the Biden Administration for failing to enforce rules put in by Trump.

"The American people deserve better," the executive order reads. "Making America healthy again will require empowering individuals with the best information possible to inform their life and healthcare choices."



"It is the policy of the United States to put patients first and ensure they have the information they need to make well-informed healthcare decisions."

Under the executive order, within 90 days the Secretary of the Treasury, Secretary of Labor, and Secretary of Health and Human Services must take a series of three actions.

Among them are introducing rules requiring the disclosure of actual prices on items and services, not just estimates, as well as updating guidance or implementing regulations that ensure standardized pricing.

They must also improve enforcement policies to ensure compliance with new rules on pricing transparency.