Trump announces trade deal with Japan: "Perhaps the largest Deal ever made"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the US has agreed to a trade deal with Japan, which would see a 15% US tariff on Japanese goods.

Trump had previously threatened Japan with a tariff of 25% beginning August 1 if a deal was not reached.

"We just completed a massive Deal with Japan, perhaps the largest Deal ever made," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

He said that under the deal, "Japan will invest, at my direction, $550 Billion Dollars into the United States, which will receive 90% of the Profits."

He did not provide further details on the unusual investment structure, but claimed the deal "will create Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs."

"Perhaps most importantly, Japan will open their Country to Trade including Cars and Trucks, Rice and certain other Agricultural Products, and other things. Japan will pay Reciprocal Tariffs to the United States of 15%."

Trump has been under pressure to wrap up trade pacts after promising a flurry of deals ahead of his August 1 tariff deadline.

The announced deal with Japan follows agreements struck in recent weeks with the Philippines, Indonesia, Britain, and Vietnam.