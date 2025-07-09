Trump sets new tariff rates for six countries in latest batch of letters

Washington DC - President Donald Trump released a fresh set of letters to trading partners Wednesday, setting out tariff rates for six countries as Washington pushes to bring about a flurry of trade deals.

The letters, addressed to leaders of the Philippines, Brunei, Algeria, Libya, Iraq, and Moldova, spelled out duties ranging from 20% to 30% that would take effect on August 1.

Similar to Trump's first batch of documents published Monday, the tariff levels were not too far from those originally threatened in April, although some partners received notably lower rates this time.

While the president in April imposed a 10% levy on almost all trading partners, he unveiled – and then held off on – higher rates for dozens of economies.

The deadline for those steeper levels to take effect was meant to be Wednesday, before Trump postponed it further to August 1.

Instead, countries who face the threats of elevated duties began receiving letters spelling out US tariff rates on their products.

Trump's latest messages were near-identical to those published earlier in the week, and justified the tariffs as a response to trade ties that he says are "far from Reciprocal."

They urged countries to manufacture products in the US instead in order to avoid duties, while threatening further escalation if leaders retaliated to the levies.

For now, 20 countries have received Trump's letters, including key US allies Japan and South Korea, as well as Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Thailand.

If counterparts changed their trade policies, Washington might consider an adjustment to its stance, Trump wrote.