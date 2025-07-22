Trump drops Philippines tariffs by one percentage point after visit from "tough negotiator" Marcos

Washington DC - US President Donald Trump agreed Tuesday to reduce threatened tariffs on the Philippines, but only by one percentage point, after what he termed a successful meeting with his counterpart Ferdinand Marcos.

US President Donald Trump (r.) meets with Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (l.) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on Tuesday. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Welcoming Marcos to the White House, Trump called him a "very tough negotiator" and said, "We're very close to finishing a trade deal – a big trade deal, actually."

In a social media post shortly afterward, Trump said that while the Philippines would open up completely to US goods, he would still impose a 19% tariff on products from the Southeast Asian country, a major exporter of high-tech items and apparel.

"It was a beautiful visit, and we concluded our Trade Deal, whereby The Philippines is going OPEN MARKET with the United States, and ZERO Tariffs," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The Philippines was among two dozen economies confronted by Trump with letters this month warning of 20% tariffs on all goods coming into the US as of August 1.

The 19% rate is still above the 17% threatened by Trump in April, when he threatened sweeping global tariffs.

The trade rift comes despite increasingly close defense relations between the US and the Philippines, a former US colony and treaty-bound ally that has seen high tensions with China.

The US last year, under Trump's predecessor Joe Biden, deployed ground-launched missiles in the Philippines.

Washington has also eyed ammunition manufacturing in the Philippines, despite the closure in 1992 of the US naval base at Subic Bay due to heavy public pressure.

"All of what we consider part of the modernization of the Philippine military is really a response to the circumstances that surround the situation in the South China Sea," Marcos said next to Trump.