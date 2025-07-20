Trump claims the "Jeffrey Epstein hoax" has improved his polling numbers – but is it true?

Washington DC - President Donald Trump claims the backlash his administration has faced for backtracking on their promise to release the Jeffrey Epstein files has actually caused his polling numbers to go up. But is this claim true?

In a recent social media post, President Donald Trump claimed the Jeffrey Epstein scandal has been improving his polling numbers with Republicans. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, which marked the six-month anniversary of the beginning of his second term, Trump shared a Truth Social post claiming, "My poll numbers within the Republican Party, and MAGA, have gone up, significantly, since the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax was exposed by the Radical Left Democrats."

"They have hit 90%, 92%, 93%, and 95%, in various polls, and are all Republican Party records," Trump continued, adding, "People like strong borders, and all of the many other things I have done."

Trump's remarks come after the Department of Justice and the FBI released a final report on Epstein, which claimed theories that Epstein was murdered or kept a "client list" featuring prominent figures were false.

The underwhelming report has been met with heavy backlash, with critics on both sides of the political aisle demanding the administration share all files related to the case with the public – as Trump and his allies repeatedly promised to do while he ran for president.

Trump has tried to urge his MAGA base to move on from the subject of Epstein, even going so far as to lash out in a recent social media post, telling "weakling" supporters still obsessed with it that "I don't want their support anymore!"