White House reveals chronic diagnosis behind Trump's swollen legs

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with a chronic but benign vein condition after seeking medical examination for swollen legs, the White House said Thursday.

The presidential physician found Trump (79) has "chronic venous insufficiency" – a condition where damaged leg veins fail to keep blood flowing properly – Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters, calling it a "benign and common condition."

Responding to speculation over recent photos showing bruising on Trump's hand, Leavitt said "this was consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen."

Trump became the oldest person in history to assume the presidency when he began his second term this January, replacing Democrat Joe Biden, who stepped down at 81.

The Republican frequently boasts of his energy levels, and the administration recently even posted an image depicting him as Superman.

In April, Trump said after undergoing a routine medical check-up that he was in "very good shape."

Leavitt's revelations follow viral online discussions about the president's visibly swollen ankles and discolored right hand.

She said he had undergone "a comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies. Bilateral lower extremity venous doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70."