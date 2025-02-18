Trump backs IVF treatment with new executive order

Palm Beach, Florida - President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday aimed at improving the affordability and availability of in vitro fertilization, a health issue he had addressed on the campaign trail.

The order is a directive "to the Domestic Policy Council to examine ways to make IVF and other fertility treatments more affordable for more Americans," White House staff secretary Will Scharf said alongside Trump as the president delivered remarks at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.