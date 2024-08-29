Trump claims he will provide free IVF if re-elected for second term

Potterville, Michigan - Donald Trump said Thursday he would have the government or insurance companies cover the cost of in-vitro fertilization for "all Americans who need it" in a second term – although he declined to say how he would pay for it.

Donald Trump said he would have the government or insurance companies cover the cost of in-vitro fertilization for "all Americans who need it" in a second term. © BILL PUGLIANO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Reproductive rights have been a major vulnerability for the Republican White House nominee ever since the Supreme Court gutted federal protections for abortion access in 2022.



Trump's weakness was further exacerbated after an Alabama court ruled in February that frozen embryos created via IVF should be considered children.

Trump said he supported IVF after several clinics paused their care following the Alabama decision.

"I'm announcing today in a major statement that, under the Trump administration, your government will pay for – or your insurance company will be mandated to pay for – all costs associated with IVF treatment," he told a rally in Potterville, Michigan.

He offered no detail on how his proposal would work, including how it would be funded, but when the announcement was previewed in an interview with NBC ahead of the event, Trump said one option would be to have insurance companies pay "under a mandate."

Experts say the 2022 Supreme Court ruling effectively granted states the final say on questions of personhood, paving the way for wide-reaching impacts on other areas of reproductive health, including IVF.

Few Americans have insurance plans that cover fertility treatments in any case, with costs of $20,000 or more for a single, 18-month round of IVF treatment too expensive for many.