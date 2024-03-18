Trump backs national abortion ban, but sidesteps key detail for now

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump said Sunday he favors a national abortion ban after a certain number of weeks, with exceptions, but refused to put a number on the hot-button issue.

The former president said that he would "soon" issue a proposal on the number of weeks at which a ban should be implemented, as he spoke to Fox News' MediaBuzz on Sunday.

The presumptive Republican nominee for November's presidential election was asked about a New York Times article from February that said he had told advisers he liked the idea of a 16-week national abortion ban – with exceptions for rape, incest, or threats to the mother's health.

Trump reportedly hesitant to address it publicly, for fear of alienating far-right conservative supporters.

He did not specify to Fox at what point in a pregnancy he believed abortions should be banned, saying that "in a number of weeks I'll be coming out with a recommendation."

"I think the recommendation will be accepted," Trump said, adding he was proud that his three Supreme Court nominations had shifted the court's balance rightward, allowing it in 2022 to end federally guaranteed abortion rights.