Trump bashes Jews who vote for Democrats in astonishing attack: "They should be ashamed"

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump launched a shocking attack on Jewish-Americans who vote for Democrats, in remarks that drew accusations of antisemitism.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is facing heavy criticism after he said that Jewish Americans that vote Democrats "hate" their religion. © ALMOND NGAN / AFP

On Monday, Trump sat down for an interview with Sebastian Gorka, a former aide of his presidential administration who now runs a conservative radio show.

The conversation turned to critical statements made recently by President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"I actually think they hate Israel," Trump said. "I don't think they hate him, I think they hate Israel. And the Democrat Party hates Israel."

"Any Jewish person that votes for Democrats hates their religion," he continued. "They hate everything about Israel, and they should be ashamed of themselves because Israel will be destroyed."

His comments came after Schumer, the highest-ranking Jewish official in the US, called for Israel to hold an election to replace Netanyahu, who's brutal war on Gaza has led to global outrage.