Trump bashes Jews who vote for Democrats in astonishing attack: "They should be ashamed"
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump launched a shocking attack on Jewish-Americans who vote for Democrats, in remarks that drew accusations of antisemitism.
On Monday, Trump sat down for an interview with Sebastian Gorka, a former aide of his presidential administration who now runs a conservative radio show.
The conversation turned to critical statements made recently by President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"I actually think they hate Israel," Trump said. "I don't think they hate him, I think they hate Israel. And the Democrat Party hates Israel."
"Any Jewish person that votes for Democrats hates their religion," he continued. "They hate everything about Israel, and they should be ashamed of themselves because Israel will be destroyed."
His comments came after Schumer, the highest-ranking Jewish official in the US, called for Israel to hold an election to replace Netanyahu, who's brutal war on Gaza has led to global outrage.
Critics react to Donald Trump's questionably antisemitic rhetoric
Trump's comments were quickly criticized by several high-profile Jewish officials and politicians.
Schumer responded to the remarks in a social media post, slamming the former president for his "highly partisan and hateful rants" that "only hurts Israel and the US-Israeli relationship".
Amy Spitalnick, the chief executive of the liberal Jewish Council for Public Affairs, criticized Trump for "further normalizing dangerous antisemites" by "labeling Jews who don't vote for him as 'bad' or 'disloyal'."
Biden's campaign also issued a statement arguing that Trump should be ashamed, and noted a number of instances in the past where he made arguably antisemitic statements.
"Trump is going to lose again this November because Americans are sick of his hateful resentment, personal attacks, and extreme agenda," the statement added.
Trump has chosen to stand by his comments, with a spokesperson telling The New York Times that "Trump is right", and said Democrats have turned their party "into a full-blown anti-Israel, antisemitic, pro-terrorist cabal."
Cover photo: ALMOND NGAN / AFP