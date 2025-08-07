Trump blamed after parts of Constitution removed from government website

Washington DC - Critics are blaming President Donald Trump and his administration after portions of the US Constitution were mysteriously removed from a government website.

President Donald Trump's administration has been accused of removing parts of the Constitution from a government website. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, Reddit users noticed that large parts of Article I of the Constitution had been altered from the Constitution.Congress.gov website, including parts of Section 8 being removed, and Section 9 and 10 being deleted entirely.

The missing sections focused on limits on federal and state powers, and references to habeas corpus, the safeguard that allows prisoners of the judicial system to challenge their confinement in court.

It's unclear when the changes were implemented, but captures from the Wayback Machine show they were made as recently as mid-July.

Critics were quick to blame Trump and his team for the move, as the president has sought to expand his executive powers, and he and his allies have openly discussed suspending habeas corpus for undocumented individuals to expedite his aggressive immigration agenda.

But it turns out the alterations were a simple mistake.

In an X post, the Library of Congress said the issue had been "brought to our attention," and claimed it was "due to a coding error."