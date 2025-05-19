Trump boosts QAnon account attacking Obama and calling for "military tribunals"

President Donald Trump reposted a bizarre QAnon-linked post suggesting that former President Barack Obama should face a military tribunal. © AFP/Mandel Ngan

"All roads lead to Obama," read a meme shared by Trump on Truth Social over the weekend, which included a picture of the two presidents sitting side-by-side. "Retruth if you want public military tribunals."

The meme suggested that Obama is to blame for all economic and social woes in the US.

Its reference to "public military tribunals" is not a first for Trump either, as he has on occasion suggested that extrajudicial trials could be used to prosecute his political opponents.

The post came from a Truth Social account that proudly boasts of being linked to QAnon, a far-right conspiracy theory and political movement.

It predominantly spreads bizarre AI-generated memes hyper-fixating on Trump as the savior of the US and "the greatest of all time."

A post by the same account on Monday suggested that Democratic leaders including Obama, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton should all be sent to Guantánamo Bay.

Trump's repost was later shared by far-right conspiracy theorist and shock jock Alex Jones.