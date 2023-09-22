Trump calls for government shutdown to "defund these political prosecutions against me"

Palm Beach, Florida - As Donald Trump faces 91 felony charges in four criminal indictments, he is now calling on his fellow Republicans to shut down the government to save him from prosecution.

Former President Donald Trump says Republicans should allow the government to shut down in order to "defund these political prosecutions against me." © Julie Bennett / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Late Wednseday night, Trump shared a post on his Truth Social platform about "a very important deadline" for his party coming at the end of the month.

"Republicans in Congress can and must defund all aspects of Crooked Joe Biden's weaponized Government that refuses to close the Border, and treats half the Country as Enemies of the State," Trump claimed.

"This is also the last chance to defund these political prosecutions against me and other Patriots," he added. "They failed on the debt limit, but they must not fail now. Use the power of the purse and defend the Country!"

The majority-Republican House has been unable to agree on a short-term funding bill. If they fail to do so before September 30, government funding will run out and the government will be forced to shut down.