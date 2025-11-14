Trump goes on deflective Epstein rant: "Epstein was a Democrat, and he is the Democrat's problem!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump claimed Friday that pressure to release details of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged sex abuse network is a "hoax" pushed by Democratic opponents, lashing out in a new social media rant.

"The Democrats are doing everything in their withering power to push the Epstein Hoax again," the Republican wrote on his Truth Social platform, adding that lawmakers in his party joining the effort to force publication of the Epstein files are "soft and foolish."

Trump's angry message came as the Epstein scandal escalated, with growing questions over the 79-year-old president's long, close relationship with the disgraced late financier.

Epstein died in prison in 2019 – by suicide, authorities ruled – before he could face trial on federal sex charges. But questions over his alleged masterminding of a sex ring where powerful men were provided with underage girls only grew.

Trump and some of his close allies had, in the past, promised to their right-wing base that they would seek the release of all the evidence against Epstein, including details of his alleged clients.

However, since entering the White House in January, Trump has fought hard to put a lid on the issue.

The scandal peaked again with the release of emails subpoenaed by Congress from Epstein's estate. The email traffic between Epstein and friends, as well as other materials, confirms that Trump had close relations with the financier, although he has not been formally accused of any wrongdoing.

Now the House of Representatives will vote as early as next week on demanding release by the Justice Department of its materials on Epstein.

Those materials could include far more damning evidence than has been previously seen on the links between Epstein and his circle, which over the years ranged from Trump to Britain's ex-prince Andrew.

If a US House majority votes for the release, the Republican-controlled Senate would still have to give its approval, and Trump would then also need to sign the bill.