Trump calls for investigation into sitting Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal

Washington DC - President Donald Trump lashed out Tuesday against Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, calling for him to be investigated for embellishing his military record after the lawmaker clashed with US Attorney General Pam Bondi during a congressional hearing .

President Donald Trump (l.) has called for an investigation into Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Sanctimonious Richard 'Da Nang Dick' Blumenthal, perhaps the biggest 'joke' in the United States Senate, is at it again!" Trump wrote on his platform Truth Social.

"'Dick' lied until the midpoint of his political career, convincing everyone, in particular the Fake News Media, that he was a great 'War Hero' who lived on the precipice of death in the jungles of Vietnam," he wrote in the lengthy post.

"This guy shouldn't even be in the U.S. Senate. It should be investigated, and Justice should be sought."

Blumenthal has served in the Senate since 2011 from Connecticut – which borders Trump's home state of New York – and received five draft deferments during the Vietnam War before enlisting in the US Marine Corps in 1970. He never served in Southeast Asia.

The 79-year-old Democrat, who sits on the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee, got into a fiery exchange with Trump's top prosecutor Bondi, who also accused the senator of lying about his military service.

Trump apparently compared Blumenthal to disgraced New York Congressman George Santos – who was imprisoned on wire fraud and identity theft charges this year – saying the latter's "lies were nothing compared to those of" Blumenthal's.