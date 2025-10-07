Pam Bondi dodges questions about Trump and Epstein in tense Senate hearing

Washington DC - Attorney General Pam Bondi recently refused to answer a question regarding rumors of photographs of President Donald Trump found among notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's property.

Attorney General Pam Bondi (pictured) repeatedly refused to answer questions about Trump's alleged connections to Jeffrey Epstein during a Tuesday Senate hearing. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

During a Senate Judiciary committee hearing on Tuesday, Democrat Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island asked if Bondi was aware of the FBI finding "photographs of Trump with half-naked young women in their search of Epstein's safe or premises."

Bondi hit back at Whitehouse for making "salacious" remarks in an attempt to "slander" the president before accusing him of taking campaign donations from an Epstein associate named Reid Hoffman.

Whitehouse ignored her claims and repeated the question, noting that news of the photographs came from a witness who claimed to have seen them.

As he pressed her further, Bondi, who was under oath, refused to respond at all, simply staring at the senator in silence.

Throughout the hearing, the attorney general made it clear that she had no intention of cooperating as she was grilled on several issues, including Trump's decision to send military troops into US cities and her department's indictment of former FBI Director James Comey.

But the subject of Epstein, a scandal that has rocked the entire Trump administration in recent months, appeared to rattle her the most.