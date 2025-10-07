Pam Bondi dodges questions about Trump and Epstein in tense Senate hearing
Washington DC - Attorney General Pam Bondi recently refused to answer a question regarding rumors of photographs of President Donald Trump found among notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's property.
During a Senate Judiciary committee hearing on Tuesday, Democrat Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island asked if Bondi was aware of the FBI finding "photographs of Trump with half-naked young women in their search of Epstein's safe or premises."
Bondi hit back at Whitehouse for making "salacious" remarks in an attempt to "slander" the president before accusing him of taking campaign donations from an Epstein associate named Reid Hoffman.
Whitehouse ignored her claims and repeated the question, noting that news of the photographs came from a witness who claimed to have seen them.
As he pressed her further, Bondi, who was under oath, refused to respond at all, simply staring at the senator in silence.
Throughout the hearing, the attorney general made it clear that she had no intention of cooperating as she was grilled on several issues, including Trump's decision to send military troops into US cities and her department's indictment of former FBI Director James Comey.
But the subject of Epstein, a scandal that has rocked the entire Trump administration in recent months, appeared to rattle her the most.
Bondi doubles down on claims that Epstein kept no client list
Democratic Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois pressed Bondi on her claims from earlier this year that the rumored Epstein "client list" was "sitting" on her desk for review.
The FBI and DOJ later denied that the late financier kept such a list in a final report from July.
Bondi replied that Durbin misrepresented her words, arguing that she actually said she had "yet to review" the documents and going on to repeat the claim that "there was no client list."
She then accused Durbin of having "refused repeated Republican requests to release the Epstein flight logs in 2023 and 2024," as well as accepting donations from Hoffman.
Durbin denied refusing efforts to publish the logs, claiming one of his colleagues never put the request in writing. He also claimed he had "never heard of" Hoffman.
Durbin then asked Bondi who gave her orders to "flag records" in the files naming Trump, who was a close friend of Epstein's for more than a decade.
Bondi, with a shocked look on her face, again refused to respond, instead stating defensively, "I'm not going to discuss anything about that with you."
