Trump calls on Supreme Court to step in ahead of hush money sentencing

New York, New York - Convicted ex-president Donald Trump is urging the Supreme Court to act before the sentencing date in his New York hush money trial.

Donald Trump is calling on the Supreme Court to act as he faces a July 11 sentencing date in his New York City hush money trial. © REUTERS

Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday to demand SCOTUS intervention after a Manhattan jury convicted him on all 34 felony counts. The bombshell trial saw the former president accused of falsifying business records during his 2016 campaign in order to cover up hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

The guilty verdict made the 2024 Republican frontrunner the first-ever US president to receive a criminal conviction.

"The 'Sentencing' for not having done anything wrong will be, conveniently for the Fascists, 4 days before the Republican National Convention," Trump raged on social media.

"A Radical Left Soros backed D.A., who ran on a platform of 'I will get Trump,' reporting to an 'Acting' Local Judge, appointed by the Democrats, who is HIGHLY CONFLICTED, will make a decision which will determine the future of our Nation?" he continued in apparent reference to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who brought the charges, and Judge Juan Merchan, who oversaw the trial.

"The United States Supreme Court MUST DECIDE!" Trump urged.