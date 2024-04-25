Trump campaign hit with election complaint over shady legal payments

Washington DC - A political watchdog group has accused Donald Trump 's presidential campaign of illegally using a shady company as a front to pay his legal fees.

On Wednesday, a political watchdog group filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission regarding Donald Trump's questionable legal payments. © JIM WATSON / AFP

The Campaign Legal Center filed their complaint with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday, detailing how the Trump campaign and several associated PACs have paid over $7.2 million to Red Curve Solutions for what is described as "reimbursement for legal."

What is notable about the arrangement is that Red Curve is a political accounting firm, not a legal one, raising important questions about where and to whom the money is actually going.

As Trump faces numerous criminal charges and a number of other legal battles while running for re-election, his finances have been under heavy scrutiny.

The complaint alleges the payments were not properly itemized in financial reports, allowing Trump and the PACs to keep other vendors "hidden from public view," which the CLC argued "undermines the bedrock transparency" of public disclosure laws.

The payments may have also violated a federal prohibition on corporate political contributions.