Trump campaign refuses to commit to VP debate until Democrats settle their ticket

Washington DC - The campaign for Republican candidate Donald Trump is refusing to commit to participating in a vice presidential debate until Democrats decide on who is running on their ticket.

On Wednesday, the Trump campaign issued a statement explaining that they can't agree to the event as they are uncertain of who will ultimately be on the Democratic ticket.

"We don’t know who the Democrat nominee for Vice President is going to be, so we can’t lock in a date before their convention," Trump campaign adviser Brian Hughes wrote.

"To do so would be unfair to Gavin Newsom, JB Pritzker, Gretchen Whitmer, or whoever Kamala Harris picks as her running mate," he added.

Their remarks come as numerous prominent politicians and celebrities have been calling for President Joe Biden, Trump's Democratic rival, to drop out of the race over concerns about his age and ability to win.

Trump recently picked Ohio Senator JD Vance to be his running mate.

Republicans have long asserted that Harris, Biden's VP, will eventually take over the party to run the 2024 race – but there has been no indication that it is being discussed as a real option.



Biden has aggressively refused to drop out, leaving the Democratic Party in a scramble, as the Republican Party continues to thrive.