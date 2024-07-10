George Clooney pens scathing op-ed calling for Biden to drop out: "He can't win"

The New York Times recently published a piece by actor George Clooney (r.) calling for President Joe Biden to drop out of his race for re-election. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & ABACAPRESS

On Wednesday, The New York Times published Clooney's piece, which argued that while he has "love" and "respect" for Biden, he believes the president "cannot win" against his Republican rival, Donald Trump.

"In the last four years, he's won many of the battles he's faced," Clooney wrote, "But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can."

The long-time Democrat pointed to Biden's disastrous performance at last month's debate against Trump, where the president spaced out on several occasions.

Biden and his allies have been giving a number of excuses about his performance, ignoring criticisms about his age and possible cognitive decline, but the Gravity star believes "our party leaders need to stop telling us that 51 million people didn't see what we just saw."

"This is about age. Nothing more. But also nothing that can be reversed," he stated. "We are not going to win in November with this president."