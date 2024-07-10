George Clooney pens scathing op-ed calling for Biden to drop out: "He can't win"
Los Angeles, California - Iconic actor George Clooney recently penned a harsh opinion piece calling on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to drop out of the race.
On Wednesday, The New York Times published Clooney's piece, which argued that while he has "love" and "respect" for Biden, he believes the president "cannot win" against his Republican rival, Donald Trump.
"In the last four years, he's won many of the battles he's faced," Clooney wrote, "But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can."
The long-time Democrat pointed to Biden's disastrous performance at last month's debate against Trump, where the president spaced out on several occasions.
Biden and his allies have been giving a number of excuses about his performance, ignoring criticisms about his age and possible cognitive decline, but the Gravity star believes "our party leaders need to stop telling us that 51 million people didn't see what we just saw."
"This is about age. Nothing more. But also nothing that can be reversed," he stated. "We are not going to win in November with this president."
Will Joe Biden drop out of the presidential race?
Only a few weeks ago, Clooney co-hosted a massive fundraiser with the president, which managed to raise over $14 million.
He has now joined a growing number of prominent Democrats who have urged Biden to drop out of the race and allow a stronger candidate to emerge to take on Trump.
Biden has aggressively refused to step down, stating during a recent interview that he is "firmly committed to staying in the race."
The actor went on in his piece to argue that the party should come together to support the new candidate and do so in a way that he believes could be made into an "exciting time for democracy."
"Would it be messy? Yes. Democracy is messy. But would it enliven our party and wake up voters who, long before the June debate, had already checked out? It sure would."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & ABACAPRESS