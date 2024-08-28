Trump campaign staff caught brawling with an official at Arlington National Cemetery

Arlington, Virginia - Members of Donald Trump 's campaign staff recently got into an altercation that turned physical with an official at the historic Arlington National Cemetery.

During a wreath-laying event on Monday, members of Donald Trump's campaign staff got into an altercation with an official at Arlington National Cemetery. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A source who witnessed the incident told NPR that the official at the cemetery confronted the staffers to stop them from filming and shooting photos in Section 60 of the cemetery where US casualties had recently been buried.

The staffers allegedly proceeded to verbally abuse and push the official aside in response.

Former President Trump was attending a third anniversary event for a suicide bombing in Afghanistan which took the lives of 13 US service members.

In a statement, the Arlington National Cemetery said that it "can confirm there was an incident, and a report was filed."

The cemetery also noted that "Federal law prohibits political campaign or election-related activities" on its grounds.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung argued that the cemetery official was to blame for things getting out of hand, however.

"The fact is that a private photographer was permitted on the premises and for whatever reason an unnamed individual, clearly suffering from a mental health episode, decided to physically block members of President Trump's team during a very solemn ceremony," Cheung said.