Trump threatens to move World Cup games from cities he deems "not safe"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Thursday he would consider moving 2026 World Cup games from US cities he regards as a security risk.

President Donald Trump (l.) stands next to FIFA President Gianni Infantino in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC on August 22, 2025. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump said while he expected the tournament to be "safe," he was ready to strip games from host cities that were regarded as "even a little bit dangerous."

The US is co-hosting next year's World Cup with Mexico and Canada, but will be hosting the bulk of the games in the tournament, which has been expanded to include 48 teams.

US host cities include staunchly Democratic strongholds such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle.

"It will be safe for the World Cup," Trump told reporters. "If I think it isn't safe, we'll move it into a different city."

Trump's administration has deployed National Guard troops to Democratic-run cities this year over the objections of local and state leaders.

San Francisco and Seattle are both hosting six matches each at the tournament. Los Angeles is hosting eight.

"It's actually a very fair question," Trump continued. "If I think it's not safe, we're going to move it out of that city...," he added, before reeling off crime statistics in Chicago, which is not among the US World Cup host cities.