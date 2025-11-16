Marjorie Taylor Greene reports death threats after Trump's astonishing "traitor" attacks

Washington DC - Marjorie Taylor Greene said Saturday she was being targeted by a wave of threats after the President Donald Trump lashed out at her on social media.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she has received death threats after being targeted by President Donald Trump. © Collage: REUTERS

The Georgia congresswoman had previously been a standard-bearer of Trump's MAGA movement, but on Friday he announced he was withdrawing all support for "'Wacky' Marjorie."

Trump followed up again Saturday morning with multiple posts on his Truth Social platform attacking Greene as a "lightweight" and even a "traitor" to the Republican Party.

Greene said later on X that she was "being contacted by private security firms with warnings for my safety as a hot bed of threats against me are being fueled and egged on by the most powerful man in the world."

The high-profile rupture comes after Greene in recent weeks has distanced herself from Trump, as he faces growing criticism over US cost of living concerns and the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The dispute also marks an extraordinary rift in the MAGA movement a year before US midterm elections.

Until recently a diehard pro-Trump supporter, Greene has broken with the president on a host of issues. Trump expressed frustration with her for the first time on Monday, saying she had "lost her way."

Perhaps the most sensitive area of criticism has been MTG's position on the Epstein scandal, which ensnared Trump again in recent days with the release of a new trove of emails.

After becoming a leading voice calling for justice for victims of the notorious sex offender over the summer, Greene this week was one of a few MAGA rebels who backed a push to vote on demanding the public release of files relating to the Epstein probe.

In her Saturday morning post on X, she again touched on the Epstein scandal.