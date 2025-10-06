Trump celebrates Navy's 250th anniversary with rambling speech as government shutdown continues

Norfolk, Virginia - President Donald Trump attended an event to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the US Navy as the government shutdown continued.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump gave a speech during an event celebrating the US Navy, in which he addressed the ongoing government shutdown. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Trump gave a rally-like speech, praising himself, slamming Democrats, and assuring service members they would recover any losses incurred during the ongoing shutdown.

"As your commander in chief, I will always stand for you. I promise you that," Trump declared. "You know that, that's why you voted for me in numbers that nobody's ever seen before."

He continued: "And I want you to know that despite the current Democrat-induced shutdown, we will get our service members every last penny."

Active-duty and reserve military members, along with all other federally funded workers, will not receive pay until a bitterly divided Congress agrees on a funding bill and the government is reopened.

Trump also repeated his baseless claim that Democrats are pushing for healthcare benefits for undocumented individuals.

"We have to take care of this little gnat that’s on our shoulder called the Democrats. They want to give all of our money to illegal aliens that pour into the country," the president ranted.

"I have a bigger heart than they do, but the problem is that when you do that, they come in by the millions."