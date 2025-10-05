Trump administration reverses counterterrorism FEMA cuts to New York

Washington DC - President Donald Trump ordered his administration to reverse cuts to counterterrorism funding for New York through FEMA after they were made without his knowledge or approval.

President Donald Trump (l.) has ordered a reverse in cuts that were made to counterterrorism funding for New York after Governor Kathy Hochul called him in protest. © Collage: AFP/Brendan Smialowski & AFP/Joseph Prezioso

Trump exploded in anger after discovering that counterterrorism funding provided through FEMA had been pulled from New York without his knowledge and ordered the cuts to be reversed, a source told CNN.

"I am pleased to advise that I reversed the cuts made to Homeland Security and Counterterrorism for New York City and State," Trump said in a Friday post on Truth Social. "It was my honor to do so."

The restoration will see $187 million in law enforcement funding returned to New York, after a bipartisan push opposed what would have been the biggest defunding of the state's police operations in decades.

These cuts were set to be made by the Department of Homeland Security to the Homeland Security Grant Program (HSGP), which is managed by FEMA.

President Trump reportedly only found out about cuts to HSGP when New York Governor Kathy Hochul called him to protest the move last Sunday.

DHS issued a statement touting FEMA's goal of working "closely with our state and local partners" to deliver grant funding efficiently, but did not offer an explanation for the planned cuts to HSGP or their reversal.

"We are grateful for the partnership of the State of New York, and today are announcing full funding of HSGP grants to effectively counter and combat security threats within the Empire State," the statement read.

Hochul expressed gratitude for the reversal and declared that New York had "stood up and fought back" against DHS' cuts.