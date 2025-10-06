Trump faces latest lawsuit as Illinois and Chicago take action over National Guard deployment

Chicago, Illinois - The state of Illinois filed suit on Monday to block President Donald Trump 's deployment of hundreds of National Guard troops to Chicago.

Illinois state, led by Governor JB Pritzker, launched a lawsuit against President Donald Trump's administration over its deployment of National Guard troops. © Collage: REUTERS

The lawsuit comes one day after a federal judge in Oregon temporarily blocked the Republican from sending soldiers to the state's biggest city Portland as part of his crackdown on crime and undocumented migrants.

Trump over the weekend authorized the deployment of 700 National Guard soldiers to Chicago despite the opposition of elected Democratic leaders including the mayor and Governor JB Pritzker.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Illinois, the state Attorney General Kwame Raoul and counsel for Chicago Mary B. Richardson-Lowry accused Trump of using US troops "to punish his political enemies."

"The American people, regardless of where they reside, should not live under the threat of occupation by the United States military, particularly not simply because their city or state leadership has fallen out of a president's favor," they said.

"Far from promoting public safety in the Chicago region," Trump's "provocative and arbitrary actions have threatened to undermine public safety by inciting a public outcry."