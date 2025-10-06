Trump calls on FCC to "look into" NBC and ABC licenses in latest threat to press freedom

Washington DC - President Donald Trump again called on the Federal Communications Commission to review the broadcasting licenses of networks whose coverage he dislikes.

President Donald Trump called on the Federal Communications Commission to "look into" NBC's broadcasting license. © Collage: MICHAEL NAGLE & TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump lambasted NBC Chairman Brian Roberts for giving Reverend Al Sharpton "one of the Lowest Rated Shows in Television History."



"Roberts is afraid to take him off because it wouldn't be 'Politically Correct,'" he wrote.

"This is just one of the many reasons that the Federal Communications Commission should look into the license of NBC, which shows almost exclusively positive Democrat content," Trump demanded, before also name-checking "ABC Fake News."

Throughout his second term, Trump has aggressively gone after news outlets that do critical reporting on his administration. He has filed massive lawsuits, repeatedly threatening to cancel broadcast licenses, and putting pressure on major networks to cancel left-wing commentators.

Most recently, comedian Jimmy Kimmel's late night show was briefly taken off-air by ABC after FCC Chair Brendan Carr issued direct threats over comments related to the assassination of right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk.