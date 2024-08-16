Trump claims award for his billionaire friend was "much better" than Medal of Honor

Bedminster, New Jersey - Donald Trump is facing mounting criticism after he claimed an award he gave to his favorite campaign mega donor is far better than the coveted Medal of Honor.

Donald Trump is facing criticism after he claimed the Medal of Freedom is "much better" than the Medal of Honor while praising his billionaire friend. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & Adam Gray / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday night, a few hours after the Republican presidential candidate delivered a lengthy press conference, Trump gave a speech at his golf club for an event titled "Fighting Antisemitism."

At one point, he began praising Miriam Adelson, the widow of the late GOP mega-donor Sheldon Adelson who continues to contribute to his campaign, and reminisced about how he awarded her the Medal of Freedom back in 2018.

"That's the highest award you can get as a civilian, it's the equivalent of the Congressional Medal of Honor, but civilian version," Trump told the crowd.

"It's actually much better, because everyone gets the Congressional Medal of Honor – that's soldiers," he continued.

"They're either in very bad shape because they've been hit so many times by bullets, or they're dead.

"She gets it, and she's a healthy, beautiful woman, and they're rated equal," he added.