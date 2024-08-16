"She called me weird!": Donald Trump's most bizarre moments from latest presser

Donald Trump recently delivered a wild press conference from his golf club in New Jersey, which was filled with tons of new and classic "Trumpisms."

By Rey Harris

Bedminster, New Jersey - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump recently held an impromptu press conference, and "weird" doesn't even begin to describe it!

Donald Trump recently delivered a wild press conference from his golf club in New Jersey, which was filled with tons of new and classic "Trumpisms." © Collage: IMAGO / Pond5 Images, Adam Gray & Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP On Thursday, Trump held the event at his golf course in New Jersey, in which he spent nearly an hour mainly launching personal attacks against his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris. In short, Trump predictably released a torrent of misinformation, unfounded claims, and vitriolic smears about Harris, and when all was said and done, he didn't actually announce anything. The former president treated the conference as if it was a campaign rally, and much like his unfiltered speeches, the presser was filled with enough "Trumpisms" to fill a small book. Politicians JD Vance responds to Tim Walz debate proposal and issues a challenge of his own We picked a handful of our favorite and undeniably "weird" moments that serve as a bit of comic relief amid the distressingly chaotic mess that is the 2024 election cycle.

"She called me weird!"

During the presser, Trump made it clear that the excitement surrounding Harris's campaign was getting to him. He also revealed that he's "angry" that Harris and her running mate Tim Walz keep calling him and his running mate JD Vance "weird." "She actually called me weird – 'He's weird.' It was just a soundbite. And she called JD and I weird – He's not weird!" Trump argued, later adding, "No, she's weird in her policies."

Trump says he plans to have "a lot of fun" with a box of Cheerios

Behind the podium where Trump gave his speech, his aides set up two tables stacked with various grocery items, such as coffee, cereal, and, of course, bacon. At one point, Trump turned and began admiring the set-up and shared what he planned to do with the groceries after he was done. "But look at this over here, what a nice job; I think I'm going to take some of them back to my cottage and have a lot of fun," he stated. "Like the Cheerios! I haven't seen Cheerios in a long time."

Trump becomes an advocate for bald eagles

Trump has a long history of hating on windmills. Last year, he even claimed that whales were washing up on the shores of the US because windmills were "driving the whales, I think, a little batty." At his presser, he gave a small rant, claiming "wind is ruining everything, killing all your birds, destroying the fields," and said, "You want to see a bird cemetery, just go under a windmill. "The bald eagle – if you kill an eagle, they put you in jail for years!" Trump argued. "And yet these windmills knock 'em out like nothing!"

Trump says Harris wants to give all Americans healthcare –and we just can't have that

Trump has made a habit of claiming that under Democratic leadership, America will become a far-left wasteland run by bloodthirsty politicians hell-bent on destroying the American dream. His presser was, of course, no different, as he argued that Harris planned to throw out Democracy for "communism" by giving everyone access to healthcare. "You're all going to be thrown into a communist system!" Trump claimed. "You will be thrown into a system where everybody gets healthcare."

Trump obsesses over Harris's TIME Magazine cover

During his recent interview with Elon Musk, Trump brought up how TIME Magazine recently chose to feature a portrait of Harris on their cover. He went on to say, "She looks like the most beautiful actress ever to live," adding that the portrait reminded him of his wife, Melania Trump. Since that interview, Trump has appeared to have a change of heart, as he now finds it irritating. "The cover of TIME Magazine – they didn't get a picture, they got a great artist to do it – what was that all about?" Trump said during his presser. "The whole thing is crazy; I just want to win for the country."

Trump encourages CEOs to fire striking workers

Throughout his re-election campaign, Trump has been trying to pitch the idea that he stands with unions and striking workers, but now that the unions aren't singing his praises, he couldn't care less about them. It may come as no surprise that Trump – who got famous off the phrase "You're fired!" – loves the fact that Musk holds the same value that striking workers are simply dispensable, especially those meddling former Twitter employees. "Elon wants to run an efficient company... He got rid of a lot of people at X, former Twitter – a lot of people gone, and it still... works," he explained, adding, "You gotta run your company productively."

Return of the Fly

Last August, Trump gave an interview with Fox News, in which a fly landed on his face. His former Vice President, Mike Pence, also suffered a similar blunder during the 2020 vice-presidential debate when a fly landed on his head, hanging out for several minutes without the politician noticing. It appears the flies have returned to haunt the former president on Thursday, as viewers spotted the bugger crawling all over Trump's suit and eventually landing right on his face.