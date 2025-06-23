Trump claims he is "still interested" in diplomacy after bombing Iran

Washington DC - Donald Trump thinks Iranians should overthrow their government if it refuses to negotiate on its nuclear program, but the president is "still interested" in diplomacy, the White House said Monday.

The White House said Donald Trump is "still interested" in diplomacy with Tehran after he bombed Iran over the weekend. © REUTERS

"If the Iranian regime refuses to come to a peaceful diplomatic solution, which the president is still interested and engaging in, by the way, why shouldn't the Iranian people take away the power of this incredibly violent regime that has been suppressing them for decades?" Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Fox News.

US bombers attacked Iran's heavily guarded and secretive nuclear enrichment sites over the weekend, joining Israel's military attacks aimed at destroying the Iranian nuclear program and eliminating the country's government.

Top officials have repeatedly insisted the US goal is not regime change in Iran, but Trump veered off that messaging Sunday with a social media post saying "why wouldn't there be a Regime change???"

The bombing mission was a complete success, according to the White House, with Trump announcing in another post that "Monumental Damage was done" to the sites.

However, there is no independent verification of how much Iran's nuclear program has been set back.