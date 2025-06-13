Trump says he had advance notice as Israel strikes Iran

Washington DC - President Donald Trump told Fox News he was aware Israel was going to conduct strikes on Iran before it happened, and stressed that Tehran "cannot have a nuclear bomb," according to the broadcaster.

Donald Trump has said he was aware ahead of time of Israel's plan to launch strikes on Iran. © Collage: SEPAH NEWS / AFP & SAUL LOEB / AFP

His comments to Fox came after Israel pounded Iran in a series of air raids on Friday, striking 100 targets including nuclear and military sites.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation took aim at the atomic facility in Natanz, while Iranian media said the country's Revolutionary Guards leader Hossein Salami and armed forces Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri were killed.

Trump told Fox News that he was made aware of Israel's operation before it happened.

"Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb and we are hoping to get back to the negotiating table. We will see," Trump said, according to Fox News.

The strikes came one day after Trump had asked Israel not to strike Iran, and after the US had begun removing personnel from locations across the Middle East.

Fox News reported that "Trump noted the US is ready to defend itself and Israel if Iran retaliates."