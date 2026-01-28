Illinois Governor JB Pritzker feels vindicated for comparing US under Trump to Nazi-era Germany

Chicago, Illinois - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker thinks life in the US under President Donald Trump has become even "worse" than it was during the Covid-19 pandemic – and reiterated his comparisons to Nazi-era Germany.

"I've been asked, is this like Covid, you know? The moment that we're in," he told I've Had It Podcast host Jennifer Welch.

"The answer is, I think it's maybe slightly worse than Covid, even though obviously people were dying in the United States in droves because of what Donald Trump was doing," he continued. "It's a really challenging moment."

Pritzker then recalled comments he made in February 2025, when he compared the "authoritarian playbook" of the Trump administration – in particular its brutal crackdown on minority groups – to Nazi Germany.

"People on the right attacked me and said, 'How dare you? How dare you?' People on the left were quiet and didn't back it up," he complained.

"Now, what do you know? Twelve months later, well, a lot more people among the Democrats are saying, 'Yeah, this feels like Germany in the 1930s.' And of course, Republicans just won't own it."