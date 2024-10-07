Trump claims Palestinians "never took advantage" of Gaza's "beautiful" views

Washington DC - Donald Trump lamented Monday that war-torn Gaza could be "one of the best places in the world," claiming the Palestinian people living there had not done enough to exploit their Mediterranean location.

Donald Trump lamented Monday that war-torn Gaza could be "one of the best places in the world," claiming the Palestinian people living there had not done enough to exploit their Mediterranean location. © ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP

Conservative media personality Hugh Hewitt asked the Republican White House nominee and former real estate developer in a radio interview if Gaza could rival Monaco if it was "rebuilt the right way."



"It could be better than Monaco. It has the best location in the Middle East, the best water, the best everything," Trump replied.

Trump said he had "been there" and that it made him say "wow" – although he alleged that the locals "never took advantage" of their seafront views.

"It could be the most beautiful place. The weather, the water, the whole thing, that climate – it could be so beautiful. It could be the best thing in the Middle East, but it could be one of the best places in the world."

Trump's remarks came on the first anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel that resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people, mostly civilians. Israel's retaliatory assault has killed 41,909 people – the majority civilians – as human rights advocates raise alarm over an apparent genocide.