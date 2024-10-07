New Yorkers to flood the streets for Palestine and Lebanon on October 7 anniversary

New York, New York - New Yorkers are preparing to take to the streets on October 7 to mark one year of Israel's genocidal assault on Gaza .

New Yorkers take to the streets for Palestinian liberation ahead of October 7 – the one-year anniversary of the start of the Gaza genocide. © Leonardo Munoz / AFP

Over the last 365 days, Israel has killed at least 41,909 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the territory's health ministry – although the true number is assumed to be far higher. The violence in Palestine comes amid decades of Israeli illegal occupation.

Much of Gaza has been reduced to rubble as the trapped and besieged people face overwhelming threats of bombardment as well as disease and starvation caused by a brutal Israeli blockade. Meanwhile, Israeli military and settler attacks are on the rise in the illegally occupied West Bank.

Amidst the devastation, the US government has continued to provide Israel with diplomatic cover and deadly weapons used to kill Palestinians en masse. This despite overwhelming evidence that Israel is committing war crimes in Palestine that have been classed by UN experts as genocidal.

Israel's recent string of attacks on Lebanon and threats of a wider regional war have only amplified demands for US policy change – calls that have so far been ignored by the Biden-Harris administration and Congress.

As Israel's all-out assault on Gaza reaches the one-year mark, people across the US are mobilizing for Palestinian freedom with renewed vigor.

Here's an overview of pro-Palestine actions taking place in New York City on October 7 and what you need to know to get involved.