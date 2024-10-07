New Yorkers to flood the streets for Palestine and Lebanon on October 7 anniversary
New York, New York - New Yorkers are preparing to take to the streets on October 7 to mark one year of Israel's genocidal assault on Gaza.
Over the last 365 days, Israel has killed at least 41,909 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the territory's health ministry – although the true number is assumed to be far higher. The violence in Palestine comes amid decades of Israeli illegal occupation.
Much of Gaza has been reduced to rubble as the trapped and besieged people face overwhelming threats of bombardment as well as disease and starvation caused by a brutal Israeli blockade. Meanwhile, Israeli military and settler attacks are on the rise in the illegally occupied West Bank.
Amidst the devastation, the US government has continued to provide Israel with diplomatic cover and deadly weapons used to kill Palestinians en masse. This despite overwhelming evidence that Israel is committing war crimes in Palestine that have been classed by UN experts as genocidal.
Israel's recent string of attacks on Lebanon and threats of a wider regional war have only amplified demands for US policy change – calls that have so far been ignored by the Biden-Harris administration and Congress.
As Israel's all-out assault on Gaza reaches the one-year mark, people across the US are mobilizing for Palestinian freedom with renewed vigor.
Here's an overview of pro-Palestine actions taking place in New York City on October 7 and what you need to know to get involved.
Flood New York City for Palestine
The Palestinian-led community organization Within Our Lifetime is calling on New Yorkers to take to the streets on October 7 to demand an end to the US-backed assault on Palestine and deadly attacks on Lebanon.
Between 1:00 and 6:00 PM, protesters will march from Wall Street to City Hall, Washington Square Park, Union Square, Grand Central, Times Square, and Columbus Circle.
"Stand with Gaza and uplift the Palestinian people resisting genocide by any means necessary since 1948. Call out of work and school, take to the streets and join us throughout the day," the organization wrote on X.
Mama's Silent March
The NYC chapter of the feminist, anti-war organization CODEPINK is organizing a family-oriented Mama's Silent March in Brooklyn from 4:00-7:00 PM.
The march and vigil will kick off at 7114 5th Avenue. Participants are encouraged to wear black and don keffiyehs in solidarity with the Palestinian people.
"We will not stop until all of Palestine is free," CODEPINK posted on X.
"Week of Rage" student actions
University students in are expected to participate in National Students for Justice in Palestine's call for coordinated "Week of Rage" actions on campuses across the country from October 7-11.
In NYC, this includes walking out of classes on October 7 to join Within Our Lifetime's city-wide protest.
"From Lebanon to Palestine, glory to our martyrs, and long live our joint struggle for liberation," the organization wrote on X.
Cover photo: Leonardo Munoz / AFP