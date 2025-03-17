Trump claims "sarcasm" as he's pressed on vows to end Russia's war on Ukraine

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently revealed that his repeated campaign promise to quickly end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine wasn't actually serious.

During a recent interview, President Donald Trump said he was being "sarcastic" by promising during his campaign to quickly end the Ukraine conflict. © Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP

In a recent interview on the show Full Measure, journalist Sharyl Attkisson pressed the president about his repeated campaign promise to "have this war settled in 24 hours."

"Well, I was being a little bit sarcastic when I said that," Trump responded. "What I really mean is I'd like to get it settled, and I think I'll be successful."

Trump refused to confirm whether he has been speaking personally with Russian President Vladimir Putin but cryptically said, "We are dealing with him."

He added that his administration currently has a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine, but when asked what he would do if Putin doesn't agree to it as well, Trump simply said it would be "Bad news for this world."

The president's remarks come as he has repeatedly vowed to end the war within 24 hours of winning re-election in interviews and on the campaign trail.

He has continued pushing the idea after he was elected. Just last month, Trump's press secretary claimed he was "very confident" he could end the war "this week."