Trump's press secretary gives shock update on Ukraine deal timeline

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's press secretary Karoline Leavitt recently announced that the president is "very confident" that he may soon bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict .

On Saturday, Leavitt spoke with reporters, during which she revealed that National Security Advisor Matt Waltz would be working "around the clock" over the weekend to secure a deal with Russia.

"The president [and] his team are very much focused on continuing negotiations with both sides of this war to end the conflict, and the president is very confident we can get it done this week," Leavitt stated.

She went on to say that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has been in talks with Ukraine regarding a proposed deal for the US to harvest the country's raw minerals in exchange for further aid.



"When it comes to the critical minerals, this is an important piece for the president... because it will recoup American tax dollars," Leavitt said, adding that the partnership could also help the Ukraine people "rebuild their country following this brutal war."

Leavitt's remarks come as Trump has been cozying up with Russian President Vladimir Putin while having public spats with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump recently labeled Zelensky a "dictator" and falsely claimed Ukraine "started" the conflict, though they were invaded.