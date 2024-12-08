Trump claims Zelensky ready to end war as Biden administration announces new Ukraine arms package

Paris, France - Donald Trump said on Sunday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is keen on a "deal" to end the war with Russia, after the pair met in Paris to discuss the future of the war.

US President-elect Donald Trump claimed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is ready to end the war with Russia after the two spoke in Paris. © Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron hosted three-way talks with Zelensky and Trump at the Elysee Palace on Saturday, as fears grow in Kyiv about the position of the incoming US administration.

Trump has openly scoffed at the billions of dollars in military assistance being sent to Ukraine and once boasted he could end the conflict in 24 hours.

"Zelenskyy and Ukraine would like to make a deal and stop the madness," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, in a post that also referenced the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime Sunday.

"There should be an immediate ceasefire and negotiations should begin. Too many lives are being so needlessly wasted, too many families destroyed, and if it keeps going, it can turn into something much bigger, and far worse."

Hours after the trio's meeting, the outgoing administration of US President Joe Biden announced a new $988-million military assistance package for Ukraine.

The package features drones, ammunition for precision HIMARS rocket launchers, and equipment and spare parts for artillery systems, tanks, and armored, vehicles, the Pentagon said.