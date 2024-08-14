Trump comes out with eyebrow-raising explanation for strange lisp during Musk interview

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump insisted that the strange lisp he seemed to have throughout his X interview with Elon Musk on Monday was down to the tech, not him.

After receiving complaints about Donald Trump's voice during his interview with Elon Musk, the two released a remastered version to make him sound better. © Nicholas Kamm / AFP

Only minutes before midnight on Tuesday, Trump shared a post on his Truth Social platform, in which he bragged that the interview brought in "a RECORD audience," and revealed what he believes is the cause of the audio issue.

"Unfortunately, because of the complexity of modern day equipment, and cellphone technology, my voice was, in certain areas, somewhat different and strange," the Trump explained.

"Therefore, we have put out an actual, and perfect, recording of the conversation," he added.

The two billionaires sat down for their highly anticipated "interview of the century" on Monday, but from the beginning, it was marred with technical difficulties.

Musk, who has been donating millions to the Republican presidential candidate each month, claimed without evidence that X suffered a "DDOS attack," blaming it on "opposition" that doesn't want to hear Trump speak.

When the conversation finally went live, social media users complained about the audio, with many pointing out that Trump sounded as though he was speaking with a lisp.