Donald Trump and Elon Musk X interview live updates: What can viewers expect from "interview of the century"?

San Francisco, California - Elon Musk is set to interview Donald Trump live on X Monday night, with the SpaceX CEO promising an "unscripted" and "highly entertaining" conversation.

Elon Musk (r.) is set to interview Donald Trump live on X Monday night at 8 PM ET. © Collage: Michael Ciaglo & Apu Gomes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As the former president's re-election bid looks to take back momentum from his new challenger Kamala Harris, Musk will give Trump a live platform for an interview with "no limits" on its topics.

The tech billionaire offered X users a chance to share their questions for Trump under a post shared Sunday.

Ahead of the interview, Trump has become active on the platform formerly known as Twitter, from which he was banned after being accused of using it to incite the January 6 storming of the US Capitol.

Musk, following his takeover of the social media platform in 2022, reinstated Trump's account, but the Republican presidential candidate has opted to stick to his own social media site, Truth Social.

Despite vows not to formally endorse a candidate or donate money to any presidential campaign, Musk professed his love for Trump following the assassination attempt against him at a rally in Pennsylvania last month.The Tesla mogul has since vowed to pour millions into Trump's campaign.

What the two are calling the "interview of the century" appears to be just the latest effort by Musk to get his base onboard the MAGA train, but what exactly will go down?

Further details about the right-wing team-up remain unclear, but things are set to kick off on X at 8 PM ET. Refresh this page for live updates from TAG24 NEWS!