Trump comes to Mike Johnson's rescue as effort to vacate him heats up

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump recently came out in support of House Speaker Mike Johnson, breaking with other far-right Republicans that are leading an effort to vacate him.

In a recent interview, Donald Trump (r.) defended House Speaker Mike Johnson (l.) as members of the House lead an effort to vacate him. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Monday, the former president did an interview with conservative radio host John Fredericks, who asked how he planned to "square this divide" between his MAGA base adamantly calling for a new speaker and his own support for Johnson.

Trump responded by describing the current state of the House as "a majority by one" in which Republicans are struggling to maintain their thinning majority in the House.

He argued that while "we all want to be tough guys," Johnson's circumstances have backed him into a corner.

"It's not like he can go and do whatever he wants to do," he explained, adding, "It's a tough situation... I think he's a very good man. I think he's trying very hard."

Trump's support for Johnson comes as Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Trump's most loyal allies in the House, has been leading an aggressive campaign to oust Johnson – with her biggest issue being his support for providing aid to Ukraine.

Greene has faced backlash from her colleagues, as the move could result in the party losing its majority.