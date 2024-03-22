Marjorie Taylor Greene declares open season on House Speaker Mike Johnson: "I'm done!"

Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is going after House Speaker Mike Johnson over his support work on passing a bipartisan government spending bill.

On Friday, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene filed a motion to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson over his recent spending bill. © Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Meidas Touch, Greene submitted the motion on Friday, only moments before the House was scheduled to vote on the bill.

MTG gave a speech on the House floor about her "extreme opposition" to the bill, which she described as "a complete departure of all our [conservative] principles", and called the current House majority "a failure."

She claimed the bill "funds full term abortions" and will "rip the border wide open" allowing migrants to enter the country and "rape our women, murder our people... take over our homes."

Greene, who has threatened to oust Johnson on multiple occasions, shared a post on X the day before the vote, describing the bill as "a Democrat wish list that continues the border invasion, funds the weaponized government, and breaks our own conference rules."



"I'm done with this one!" she said of Johnson.