Marjorie Taylor Greene declares open season on House Speaker Mike Johnson: "I'm done!"
Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is going after House Speaker Mike Johnson over his support work on passing a bipartisan government spending bill.
According to Meidas Touch, Greene submitted the motion on Friday, only moments before the House was scheduled to vote on the bill.
MTG gave a speech on the House floor about her "extreme opposition" to the bill, which she described as "a complete departure of all our [conservative] principles", and called the current House majority "a failure."
She claimed the bill "funds full term abortions" and will "rip the border wide open" allowing migrants to enter the country and "rape our women, murder our people... take over our homes."
Greene, who has threatened to oust Johnson on multiple occasions, shared a post on X the day before the vote, describing the bill as "a Democrat wish list that continues the border invasion, funds the weaponized government, and breaks our own conference rules."
"I'm done with this one!" she said of Johnson.
Marjorie Taylor Greene says it's time to find a new speaker
Kevin McCarthy, Johnson's predecessor, suffered a similar fate last year when Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz led an effort to oust him, which succeeded with the support of only eight of his colleagues.
Given the motion against Johnson was not filed as "privileged," it might not come to a vote, and Greene told reporters the move was "more of a warning than a pink slip."
"I respect our conference... I'm a member in good standing, and I do not wish to inflict pain on our conference and to throw the House in chaos."
MTG added that it is now time for the GOP to "take our time, and find a new Speaker of the House that will stand with Republicans... instead of standing with the Democrats."
Cover photo: Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP