Trump compares his Iran strikes to Hiroshima bombing: "Essentially the same thing"

The Hague, Netherlands - President Donald Trump recently compared his decision to strike nuclear sites in Iran to the bombings that historically ended World War II.

While taking questions at the NATO summit on Wednesday, President Donald Trump compared his recent strikes on Iran to the dropping of the atomic bomb. © Collage: IMAGO / UIG & Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

On Wednesday, while taking questions during the annual North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit, Trump seemingly dismissed a leaked intelligence report that found the strikes had only set Iran's nuclear program back by a few months, instead of having "obliterated" it as the US president has repeatedly claimed.

Trump, who has been desperately trying to receive a Nobel Peace Prize, insisted his strikes "ended" things, similarly to the dropping of the atomic bomb.

"I don't want to use an example of Hiroshima, I don't want to use an example of Nagasaki, but that was essentially the same thing that ended a war," Trump explained, per the Independent.

"This ended [the Israel-Iran] war. If we didn't take [out the nuclear facilities], they would be fighting right now," he added.

Trump was referring to when the US became the first and only nation to use atomic weaponry when it dropped an atomic bomb on Japan in August 1945. The explosion directly killed approximately 80,000 people, and at least another 60,000 by the end of the year from the fallout.

While the bombing ended WWII, some critics argue that it ignited the Cold War.